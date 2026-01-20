After being dismissed last week, Dr. Kevin E. James has been reinstated as Morris Brown College's president. James announced his reinstatement to the position on his social media account on Tuesday afternoon.

James had shockingly announced his departure from the institution on January 12, indicating in a letter to the Morris Brown College community that he had been terminated.

“Today, the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees terminated my service as President without providing specific cause or substantive explanation,” he said in his letter. “This action is deeply concerning. Research and my lived experience demonstrate that many HBCUs have struggled with board overreach and interference. Unfortunately, those dynamics are evident in this situation. The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks.”

In a report by 11 Alive on January 12th, a Morris Brown spokesperson issued a statement wishing James well in his next chapter and named Board of Trustees member Nzinga Shaw as the interim president.

“Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and the broader Morris Brown College community, and wishes him well in his next chapter.”

His termination sparked a visceral response on social media, with HBCU alumni around the nation criticizing the move to dismiss James and calling for his reinstatement. James's being hired back to Morris Brown signals that the criticism was felt.

James has presided over immense growth at Morris Brown, and he titled his vision to lead the institution back to prominence “The Hard Reset.” Morris Brown lost its accreditation in 2002 due to financial instability, which led to a decline in enrollment because it could not accept state funds or federal financial aid. James served as interim president in 2019 and officially assumed the role in 2020.

James tenure saw Morris Brown regain its footing as a recognized institution of higher learning, earning accreditation from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS). He also secured several partnerships and donations for the institution, such as from Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A and a partnership with the hotel chain Hilton. Enrollment also grew to over 300 students.