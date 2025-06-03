Florida A&M University’s controversial new president, Marva Johnson, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Many people find that news surprising due to her conservative views. In May, Johnson was selected as the 13th president of Florida A&M last month despite major pushback from alumni, students, and supporters.

On May 16, the Board of Trustees met, and Johnson was chosen by a vote of 8 to 4. She is just the second woman to be appointed as president of Florida A&M in the university’s history. After Elmira Mangum, who was president from 2014 to 2016.

Following weeks of intense discussion, campus visits, and growing resistance from community residents, students, and alumni who questioned Johnson's credentials and connections to Republican political figures, the choice was made. Johnson had previously worked for Florida Governors Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis as a political appointee. She currently works at Charter Communications as Vice President of State Government, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Due to Johnson’s lack of experience and political ties, especially to Ron DeSantis, supporters of the university and other members of the HBCU community are against her appointment. Due to the Florida Board of Governors, DeSantis and his appointees had significant influence over Johnson becoming president. The State University System of Florida is governed by the Board of Governors, which is the highest authority. For campus-level decisions, each institution has its own Board of Trustees, but for system-wide policy, the Board of Governors has the last word.

During the search for a new president, four trustees supported Donald Palm, one of the four contenders for the 13th presidency. At the university, he currently serves as the chief operating officer and executive vice president. Palm was also endorsed by the Florida A&M National Alumni Association.

“We are proud to formally endorse Dr. Donald Palm as our preferred candidate for the 13th President of Florida A&M University,” FAMU NAA President Curtis Johnson said in a May 10 letter to the association’s members obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat.

He added in the letter, “Dr. Palm’s deep connection to FAMU as the current chief operating officer, former faculty member, and long-standing champion of our mission positions him uniquely to continue our trajectory of excellence.”

Johnson’s appointment comes after former president Dr. Larry Robinson resigned following the $237 million donation scandal with Gregory Gerami. Dr. Timothy Beard was appointed interim president and served a one-year term until a permanent president was found.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest established Greek-letter organization for Black women. The sorority has over 355,000 members, including Vanessa Bell Calloway, Phylicia Rashad, Maya Angelou, Alice Walker, Patti LaBelle, and Coretta Scott King.