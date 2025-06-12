Nicki Minaj's remix of Lil Wayne's “Banned From NO” from his Carter VI album featured some interesting lyrics addressing Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe has been a permanent fixture in the news for the past few months and it's clear that Minaj has been paying attention as she said, “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain't that sharp.”

Minaj took to her X account after the song was released to bring even more attention to the diss, playfully trolling both Sharpe and his Nightcap co-host Chad Ochocinco, saying:

“If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that sharp!!!!

Yeah ****** you thought I forgot that “Nicki who” *** you did? 🤣😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO j/k 😐

Ochocinco almost caught a strizzy just by being around yo crazy tail self

🤣😩🤣😩🤣

#BannedFromNORemix”

While Shannon Sharpe has been ubiquitous for his viral interviews and his sports take, he has been embroiled in controversy as he was hit with a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit in April. The 13-page lawsuit was filed by a “Jane Doe” in Nevada, alleging Sharpe had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and that he engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit states that she and Sharpe started a relationship in 2023 after meeting at a gym in Los Angeles. She claims Sharpe relentlessly pursued her, repeatedly calling, texting, and “demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion.” The relationship is described in the suit as abusive and controlling.

The complaint alleges that Sharpe recorded their sexual activities, something without her knowledge, and that he was sharing the videos with others without her permission or knowledge. The suit also alleges that Sharpe threatened to kill her after she attempted to share her location on her iPhone with her friends.

On April 24th, Sharpe stepped away from his ESPN duties while also defending his innocence. His statement read:

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.

I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.

I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.

Shannon Sharpe”

ESPN also released a statement about Sharpe's temporary departure from his role with the company, stating, “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”