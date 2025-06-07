Even after the departure of Larry Vickers to Auburn, Norfolk State is still looking to compete with the best teams in college basketball. On Friday, Norfolk State and Duke announced a home-and-home series set to start in 2025. The Spartans are set to visit Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2025. The following season, the Blue Devils will make their first trip to Echols Hall. Tip-off times are still to be determined.

“This is a landmark moment for our women’s basketball program and our university,” Norfolk State Athletic Director Dr. Melody Webb said. “Hosting a nationally ranked team like Duke highlights our commitment to raising the profile of Norfolk State Athletics. It also provides our student-athletes and fans with a chance to experience top-tier competition on our campus.”

She added, “I appreciate Coach Kara Lawson’s willingness to set up this series. Collaborations like this help HBCUs gain national visibility. Her return to Norfolk will benefit our program, university, and the community.”

Norfolk State had a historic season in the 2024-2025 campaign. The Lady Spartans achieved a program-record 30 wins, a perfect conference record and the MEAC regular season and tournament titles. The Spartans, who were undefeated in conference play, won 19 consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament with the winning streak starting in late December with a victory at Auburn. They also pulled off a victory over Missouri.

The game against Duke, led by Lawson, will certainly be a test for new head coach Jermaine Woods. Woods was hired quickly after Vickers departed the program in April. Woods achieved notable success at Coppin State, leading the team to a 19-15 record this season, highlighted by a major win over Arizona State. The team secured a spot in the WNIT and advanced to the second round after defeating Colgate 58-48.

He found significant out of conference success in his tenure. Along with the Lady Eagles win over Arizona State, his teams have also secured victories over Saint Peter’s, St. Francis (Pa.) and Pittsburgh. In the 2023-2024 season, Coppin also hosted the LSU Lady Tigers, putting up a great fight against the reigning national champions before ultimately losing 80-48.

Both matchups against Duke, a perennial title contender, will surely serve as a proof of concept of his brand of basketball and define his era of basketball with the Spartans.