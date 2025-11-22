The Reinvestment Fund is putting real money behind HBCU excellence. This week, the national nonprofit rolled out the very first cohort of its HBCU Brilliance Initiative—a new program designed to boost the financial strength and long-term growth of 11 HBCUs across the country. Each school is set to receive a $40,000 grant plus access to up to $1 million in financing, giving campuses the resources to strengthen operations and build toward an even brighter future.

“We are so thrilled to announce this inaugural cohort of the HBCU Brilliance Initiative program, a transformational experience that will help to build thriving higher education institutions and sustainable communities,” Christina Alexis, Head of the HBCU Brilliance Initiative Program at Reinvestment Fund, said in a statement.

The inaugural cohort includes the following 11 institutions:

Bethune-Cookman University

Coahoma Community College

Fort Valley State University

Interdenominational Theological Center

Paine College

Shorter College

Stillman College

Tougaloo College

Virginia Union University

Voorhees University

Wilberforce University

The funds will support infrastructure projects, sustainability initiatives, and strategic planning efforts. As part of the Brilliance Initiative, the cohort will convene regularly to expand their networks and build capacity, guided by a technical assistance program administered by the Reinvestment Fund and a council of HBCU leaders, advocates, and financial experts. Howard University history professor and founding director of the Institute for Advanced Study, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, along with author and housing policy expert Leah Rothstein, will provide hands-on guidance, offering strategic insight and support to help each institution thrive.

“The HBCU Brilliance Initiative is an innovative tool to support the growth of healthy and thriving communities across the country,” Donald Hinkle-Brown, president and CEO of Reinvestment Fund, said.

This grant is part of a broader wave of support for HBCUs. Over the past year, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated millions of dollars to numerous HBCUs nationwide, joining the multi-million-dollar investments provided by the federal government. Together, these contributions are helping strengthen financial stability, create opportunities, and ensure that HBCUs continue to thrive, just as they have for generations.