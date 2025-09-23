Despite a lopsided 62-20 loss to North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T head coach Shawn Gibbs faced a more immediate problem before the game even started. According to reports from HBCU Gameday, an unidentified Aggie player squirted North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver with a water bottle during pregame warmups. The incident led to a mutual decision for the teams to forgo the traditional post-game handshake in an effort to prevent further conflict.

Following the game, Gibbs addressed the situation, condemning the player's actions and announcing that the individual had been removed from the roster.

“That’s not how we’re going to do stuff,” Gibbs said via HBCU Gameday.

He also confirmed that the player involved in the incident is no longer on the roster. “Anybody that’s going to act like that will not be a part of this team.”

He also issued a direct apology to the fans, acknowledging what he perceived as a lack of effort from his team on the field.

Article Continues Below

“That's the most embarrassing thing I've ever been a part of in my life. 765 yards and 62 points…Today we absolutely embarrassed the whole fan base, all the alums and ourselves…I want to apologize to them [the fans] for having to sit through that.”

The on-field action was dominated by North Carolina Central's explosive offense, which amassed a staggering 765 total yards. The Eagles' attack was balanced, with both the run and pass games firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Walker Harris was a key component, finishing the game with 380 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 29 passing, for an impressive 12.5 yards per pass attempt.

However, the standout performance came from running back Chris Mosley. The star running back showcased why he is considered one of the best players in FCS football, delivering a phenomenal offensive display. Mosley rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries. He was also a major threat in the passing game, catching four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. In total, Mosley racked up 258 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns, personally outscoring the Aggies' offense by himself in the 62-20 victory.

Looking ahead, North Carolina A&T will travel to play Maine on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central will also be on the road to play against East Texas A&M on Saturday at 7:00 PM EST.