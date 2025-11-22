Hazing allegations against the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. at Southern University have come to light after the University of Louisiana Board of Regents revealed that members were accused of hazing contestants participating in the Miss Black and Gold Pageant. According to the board, the accusations surfaced during a recent review, leading the fraternity to halt all campus activities while the investigation unfolds. If the allegations proven true, the chapter could face expulsion from the university.

According to the report, contestants in the Miss Black and Gold Pageant were allegedly taken to an off-campus location and required to wear all-black clothing. Once there, they were directed to perform jumping jacks and other physical exercises, and were also forced to recite the poem “Excuses.” None of these activities were approved by the chapter advisor.

Article Continues Below

The Beta Sigma chapter was initially suspended in October following early reports of hazing. At the time, the specific allegations had not yet been disclosed, but the university launched a formal investigation to determine the extent of the misconduct. The fraternity was immediately issued a cease-and-desist order, barring the chapter from all campus activities and operations until the suspension is resolved.

This incident comes just months after the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was expelled following the death of Caleb Wilson. Wilson died in February during an unsanctioned, off-campus fraternity ritual held in a Baton Rouge warehouse. During the event, he was repeatedly punched in the chest by fraternity members, triggering a seizure that ultimately led to his death. Caleb M. McCray, Kyle M. Thurman, and Isaiah E. Smith were later arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Wilson’s family has since filed a lawsuit against both the university and the fraternity, seeking compensation for his death, the pain and suffering he endured, and funeral expenses.