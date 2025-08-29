In one of the more shocking outcomes of the evening, Northwestern State broke their 20-game losing streak en route to beating Alcorn State 20-10. The team picked up their first victory since November 5, 2022, on Thursday night, ending the longest losing streak in the FCS.

It's been 1,027 days, but tonight, the streak is SNAPPED! DEMONS WIN! Congratulations to Head Coach @BlaineMcCorkle on his first win with @NSUDemonsFB! pic.twitter.com/RvdIGyt4oJ — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Northwestern State jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter after an Abram Johnston 15-yard pass to Ty Moore capped off a three-play, 66-yard drive to start the game. After that, Alcorn punted the ball, and Ty Moore found the end zone again on a punt return to put Northwestern State up 13-0. The second quarter saw no points being tallied on the board, but it seemed as if Alcorn was ready to get back in the game in the third quarter.

With two minutes and 25 seconds left in the third quarter, Orlandis McLaurin had a 72-yard interception that he returned for a pick-six to give the Braves their first touchdown of the evening. Then, Grandin Wilcox ended a four-play drive with a 51-yard field goal that brought Alcorn within three points as Northwestern State led 13-10.

But ultimately, Northwestern kept the lead and capped off a 12-play, 68-yard drive with a Ryan Tyler red zone touchdown run, putting them up 20-10, and they never looked back.

Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert had some struggles this game. He threw for 182 yards on 19 of 44 attempts with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

But Northwestern State's passing attack wasn't the way that they won either, as Abram Johnston only threw for 85 yards on nine-of-18 passing, with one touchdown and one interception. The game was ultimately won on the ground as Northwestern State finished the game with 205 yards as a team, with Abram Johnston finishing the game with 69 yards on 17 attempts.

Alcorn State looks to regroup as they face off against Alabama A&M on Saturday, September 6th, at 6 PM. The game will be broadcast on HBCU Go.