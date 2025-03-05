New information surrounding the tragic death of Southern University Caleb Wilson has been released. According to recent reports, members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. allegedly lied to police about where the death of Williams took place. It was originally reported that Wilson and other pledges were in a park at the time of his death, but sources that pledges were actually in a warehouse in Baton Rouge.

According to sources, pledges were lined up during an unsanctioned fraternity ritual when each pledge was forced to take blows to the chest. Wilson reportedly fell to the ground after being punched in the chest and began having a seizure. He was dropped off at a nearby hospital, where he later died. After dropping Wilson off at the hospital, members of the fraternity allegedly met at an undisclosed location to discuss what had occurred and came up with the original story that Wilson collapsed in a park.

Both Southern University and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity released statements surrounding Wilson’s tragic death.

Southern’s statement is below:

Southern University and A&M College continues to hold in our thoughts the family and loved ones of Caleb Wilson. We are deeply saddened by the reports of actions that led to his unfortunate and unnecessary loss of life.

The University is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of this beloved student. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate action. The University has implemented a ban on membership intake for all student organizations that remains in effect until further notice.

Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University. The well-being of our students is a part of our mission to provide an extraordinary education for thousands of students. We support punishment to the fullest extent of the law for anyone committing an act of violence that impedes a student from safely and successfully matriculating at Southern.

Southern continues to actively support the ongoing criminal investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s office into this alleged act of hazing involving members of the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to reach out to talk to someone during this devastating time for our campus community. Mental health resources are available 24/7 at subr.edu/ucc.

Last Friday, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated's Grand Basileus Ricky L. Lewis issued a statement, saying:

It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson. His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him.

Caleb was more than a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin – He was a scholar, an exceptional member of the Southern University Marching Band, and a passionate and dedicated leader in student life.

We have been informed that the local authorities have launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth. Currently, our foremost priority is standing in unwavering support of Caleb’s family. We have extended ourselves to them and are ready to assist in any way possible during this difficult time.

We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information. In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss.

Wilson was a junior mechanical engineering major from Kenner, Louisiana. He was also a member of the university’s Human Jukebox marching band. There is still an ongoing investigation surrounding Wilson’s death. An autopsy report has yet to be released revealing Wilson’s actual cause of death.