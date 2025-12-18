This offseason has seen one of the most fervent coaching carousels in recent memory in HBCU football and Howard University appears close to finding its next head football coach. The Bison head coaching job became open after longtime head coach Larry Scott departed the program to join Auburn as tight ends coach.

Now, per prominent HBCU media personality Scottay of Offscript TV, Howard appears to be closing in on hiring Virginia Union head coach Dr. Alvin Parker. Scottay, real name Abreon Scott, spoke about the rumblings of Parker being a candidate for the job on his recent daily broadcasts but indicated on his X account that Parker is heavily rumored to be in the running to take the helm of the Bison.

“RUMOR MILL IS SPINNING, Hearing major whispers out of the DMV! Sources indicate that Dr. Alvin Parker is deep in talks and closing in on a deal to become the next head coach at Howard University.”

Dr. Alvin Parker is one of the most successful coaches in Division II football, leading Virginia Union to four straight NCAA Division II Playoff appearances. He's served as the head coach of the Panthers since 2017 and has never had a losing record in his eight seasons. He has also seen his team win 10 games in a season twice: back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. In 2024 his team made a resounding run to the NCAA Super Region 2 Finals, ultimately losing to Tremaine Jackson's Valdosta State Blazers.

Parker predicates his gameplan on a run-heavy attack. This year, Virginia Union ranked at the top of the CIAA in rushing yards with 301.5 yards and rushing touchdowns with 44. Parker also has a penchant for recruiting and developing star running backs, as he's had two Harlon Hill trophy finalists in Jada Byers and Curtis Allen lead his teams in the past few years.

If Howard University manages to hire Parker, they will have a proven winner that will bring a gameplan that certainly will bode well in the MEAC.