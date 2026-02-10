Former Edward Waters head coach Toriano Morgan is headed back to Florida, as he's been hired by Quinn Gray to join his Florida A&M coaching staff. Football Scoop's John Brice reported that Morgan, who served as co-offensive coordinator and defensive back at Tennessee State last season, has agreed to join the Rattlers in a significant offensive role.

Morgan has a background of success, particularly in how he turned around Edward Waters during their transition to a Division II program. Morgan joined the program in 2021 and drastically improved the fortunes of the football program as it transitioned back into the SIAC as a full member. The Tigers struggled to start the 2023 season, losing consecutive games to Florida Memorial, Benedict, and Fort Valley State.

However, the team regained several key players and went on a five-game win streak that was highlighted by a homecoming crashing win over Tuskegee and a last-second touchdown over Albany State, then led by Quinn Gray. His stellar season led to him inking a contract extension with Edward Waters. Morgan's Edward Waters team had an explosive offensive attack, finishing the season finishing fifth overall in scoring offense (29.3 PPG), third in total offense (406.3 ypg), and second in passing offense (286.9 ypg).

But, Morgan's Tigers struggled in the 2024 season and finished with a 3-7 record. Following a season-opening win over Morehouse College, they suffered seven straight losses leading into the final weeks of the season. Only weeks before the 2025 season, Morgan departed the program and joined Reggie Barlow's coaching staff at Tennessee State.

Now, he joins Gray as they look to bring the Rattlers back to the success they enjoyed under Willie Simmons only three seasons ago.