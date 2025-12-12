Sam Darnold pointed out an area that the Seattle Seahawks will have to execute at a high level to get past the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season.

Darnold is going through the eighth season of his career, his first with the Seahawks. He has excelled in his new surroundings, helping the team have one of the best records in the NFC.

They are due for a big matchup against the Colts, who have suffered a dip in form on top of a season-ending injury to quarterback Daniel Jones. Darnold gave his thoughts on the upcoming matchup, via reporter Brady Henderson. Efficiency will be for Seattle, knowing how making the right plays down the stretch will allow them to create enough distance from them and Indianapolis.

“Sam Darnold said the emphasis for the Seahawks' offense this week is efficiency throughout the entire game, a reference to how they took nearly a half to get going in Atlanta. Their first four drives: punt, FG, INT, punt, with 66 net yards. Then they scored on six straight drives,” Henderson wrote. “Seattle scored 31 points in the second half Sunday. It was the sixth time this year they've scored 24-plus points in a half (not necessarily all on offense).”

“We're going to continue to harp on the fact that if we can do it in a half, why can't we do it all game?” Darnold said.

What lies ahead for Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks understand that winning in the last four games of the regular season will be crucial. Emphasizing the importance of execution against the Colts is a major example of that.

Darnold has been highly effective throughout his first season with Seattle. 13 games into the year, he has completed 241 passes for 3,162 yards and 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been remarkable, seeing the receiver become one of the best performers this season.

Seattle has a 10-3 record on the season, holding the second spot in the NFC West Division standings. They are above the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Los Angeles Rams. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at fifth place. They are above the 49ers and Chicago Bears while trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.