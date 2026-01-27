Former NBA standout Reggie Theus is set to stay committed to Bethune-Cookman for the long haul. Per a report by HBCU Gameday, Theus has signed a contract extension that sees him promoted to Vice President of Athletics as he retains his role as head coach of the men's basketball team.

Theus was hired by Bethune-Cookman in 2021, as the Wildcats were poised to make a huge jump from the MEAC to the SWAC alongside sister institution and rival Florida A&M. Along with being the head men's basketball coach, Theus also assumed the position of Athletic Director, leading the university through significant transitions in athletics and coaching hires. Under Theus's leadership, the university has seen success in several of its athletic programs, but the crown jewel of his achievements at the institution is certainly the basketball program.

Article Continues Below

The team has steadily improved from a 9-21 record and a 7-11 record in conference in the first season in the SWAC to consecutive winning seasons in the 2023-24 and 2024-2025 seasons. They have had an impressive start to the 2025-2026 season as the Wildcats sit at 6-1 in conference, with their only loss coming to Southern University on January 12 in a close 77-73 game. They're oh pace to be a top seed in the SWAC, as the season nears it's end and the conference tournament is around the corner. A conference championship and a bid to the March Madness tournament would be a further validation of his leadership.

Theus definitely hopes to continue this success for Bethune-Cookman athletics, not just on the basketball court, but across the slate of the institution's athletic teams.