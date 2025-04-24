Amid his $50 million legal battle over sexual assault and battery, an exclusive report by Front Office Sports reveals that Sharpe had been accused of choking a female colleague while he was employed at Fox Sports. The report reveals that during Sharpe's time as co-host of FS1's Undisputed alongside Skip Bayless, he was accused of choking a female production assistant in the workplace, according to two sources familiar with the incident, as reported by Front Office Sports.

One source stated that Sharpe and Fox reached a settlement with the accuser for several hundred thousand dollars. No lawsuit was filed in connection to the incident. Representatives for Shannon Sharpe responded to Ryan Glasspiegel, saying, “There was no incident of choking involving Shannon on the FS1 set. On one occasion, he and a few colleagues were involved in some light physical interaction in a playful context. Fox Sports later chose to resolve the matter privately. For further details, we recommend contacting Fox directly.”

The report comes as Sharpe announced that he is temporarily stepping away from ESPN per a statement on his social media accounts. His statement read:

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.

I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.

I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.

Shannon Sharpe”

ESPN also released a statement about Sharpe's temporary departure from his role with the company, stating, “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

The 13-page lawsuit was filed by a “Jane Doe” in Nevada, alleging Sharpe had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and that he engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit states that she and Sharpe started a relationship in 2023 after meeting at a gym in Los Angeles. She claims Sharpe relentlessly pursued her, repeatedly calling, texting, and “demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion.” The relationship is described in the suit as abusive and controlling.

The complaint alleges that Sharpe recorded their sexual activities, something without her knowledge, and that he was sharing the videos with others without her permission or knowledge. The suit also alleges that Sharpe threatened to kill her after she attempted to share her location on her iPhone with her friends.

On Tuesday, Sharpe released a video statement on his social media accounts declaring his innocence while also saying that he will sue Buzbee and Jane Doe for defamation.

“Gabby and Tony Buzbee want $50 million. What they're getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down. My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about, and I'm going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do.”

Sharpe's legal counsel Lanny J. Davis refuted the allegations in a statement and released the text messages of his encounters with Jane Doe, whom Davis identifies as Gabriella Zuniga.

“This lawsuit, filed by Gabriella Zuniga and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations – and it will not succeed,” the statement by Davis said in part.

“Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct – especially the gross lie of ‘rape' — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court.”