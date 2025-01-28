Colorado star Shedeur Sanders often speaks very highly of his HBCU experience to the media and this past Saturday at the East-West Shrine Bowl was no different. In comments to media at the event, Sanders spoke about how he values his two season experience at Jackson State.

“HBCUs are definitely a part of my foundation,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of that class and in that community.”

He added, “Going there and experiencing that, then moving to a Power 5; we changed the program at Jackson and we changed it at Colorado. That’s why I’m the most guaranteed risk you can take.”

In 2022, Shedeur Sanders made headlines with his move from Jackson State to Colorado for the 2023 season. During his two years at Jackson State, Sanders delivered impressive stats, racking up 6,983 passing yards with 616 completions out of 901 attempts and 70 touchdowns. He kept turnovers to a minimum, throwing just 14 interceptions, and averaged 268.6 passing yards per game. His standout performances earned him the 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year award and the esteemed Deacon Jones Award.

Sanders adjusted well to FBS play in the Pac-12 in the 2023 season, finishing the year with 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns on 69% competition. Although Colorado finished the season 4-8, Sanders should have flashes of brilliance. As Sanders helped lead a nine-win Colorado team to the Alamo Bowl and a top 25 ranking at the end of the season.

In 2023 following Colorado's upset victory over TCU, Sanders spoke about the differences that he noticed in FCS and FBS football.

“I’ll say the only difference between FCS & this level is that the d-line get off blocks if you try to scramble up, faster,” Sanders said in the September press conference. “That’s it. Everything else…you got good players, you got good DBs, you got good receivers, everything like that. You just have more of those on the field at once.

He continued, “You gotta think, everybody on the field not going first round. A lot of people on the field may not get drafted. People fear names, I don’t fear names because I really don’t care.”

In the TCU game, Sanders set a school record for Colorado, throwing for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns on 39/47 passing and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt. He also outplayed then TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, who threw for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24/42 passing.

Now, he is preparing to possibly be the first quarterback taken off of the board in this year's draft as several teams appear to be interested in his talents.