Following his impressive performance in Colorado’s upset victory over TCU, Shedeur Sanders broke down the difference between FCS football and FBS football. Sanders says the only difference between the two leagues is the speed of the defensive line and the amount of talent on the field at once.

“I’ll say the only difference between FCS & this level is that the d-line get off blocks if you try to scramble up, faster,” Sanders said in the press conference. “That’s it. Everything else…you got good players, you got good DBs, you got good receivers, everything like that. You just have more of those on the field at once.

He continued, “You gotta think, everybody on the field not going first round. A lot of people on the field may not get drafted. People fear names, I don’t fear names because I really don’t care.” 

Sanders clearly knows what he’s talking about, as he had a career game in his FBS debut. He set a school record for Colorado, throwing for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns on 39/47 passing and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt. He also outplayed TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, who threw for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24/42 passing.

His comments at the presser mirrored the comments he made to Fox Sports reporter Jenny Taft after the game.

“Nobody believed in us man and it just showed me a lot about how people [are]. They let names and they let ‘Power 5′ and stuff get to they head. I think this is the highest passing yards that I've had in my life. I was just at an HBCU, you know what I mean? They ain't believe us but God did”

Colorado is set to face Nebraska in their home opener on Saturday at 12 PM. The game will be broadcast on Fox.