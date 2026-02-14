A shooting on the campus of South Carolina State on Thursday night left two dead and one injured, per a report by WCBD News 2. The shooting occurred Thursday evening, which caused South Carolina State to place the campus on lockdown at 9:15 p.m., with the lockdown being lifted at 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Three adult males were the victims of the shooting that occurred in the Hugine Suites student residential complex

While the Orangeburg County Coroner's office has not released the names of the victims as of this writing, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reported that one victim died at the scene of the crime, and another victim arrived at the hospital in critical condition and ultimately succumbed to his injuries. In a statement released by the university on Friday afternoon, the university confirmed that a South Carolina State student was a victim in the shooting. The statement is below.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has confirmed two deaths and one injury following the South Carolina State University campus shooting on Thursday evening.

An SC State student remains hospitalized. The university cannot release the identity of the student at this time. His condition has not been provided to the university.

The two deceased men are not students but were visiting campus as guests of a student. SLED is leading the investigation and will provide details as available.

Our prayers go out to the victims and their families who were impacted by this incident.

The university has lifted the campus lockdown that was implemented last night. At this time, there are no known threats to campus.

Article Continues Below

Classes have been canceled through Monday, and all weekend activities are canceled. Saturday's men's basketball game against Morgan State at the Smith-Middleton-Hamilton Memorial Center has been postponed to Feb.25.

The safety and well-being of all university students, employees and guests are our priority. Students are encouraged to use the counseling services provided by the university on campus.

The university will continue to provide updates as appropriate. All news media inquiries related to the investigation should be directed to SLED.

SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing. More information may be available as the case continues. Anyone with information can provide tips to SLED by emailing tips@sled.sc.gov and/or calling 886-472-8477.

This is the second shooting incident that has occurred within the past few months on the campus of South Carolina State. During homecoming, two separate shootings occurred that resulted in one death and one person who was left in critical condition. The first shooting occurred on campus near a student dormitory. In the second shooting, an unidentified male victim was injured and transported to a local hospital.

At the time, police believed that the two shootings were not connected. In connection with one of the shootings, 18-year-old Matthew Dam McCoy was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and carrying a weapon on school property.