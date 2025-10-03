Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is facing yet another lawsuit. A student from the University of Southern Mississippi is suing both the university and the fraternity for allegedly failing to address allegations of hazing made by him and other students.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit is former Southern Mississippi student Rafael Joseph. Joseph is alleging that he suffered serious injuries while trying to pledge the Nu Eta chapter of Omega Psi Phi from December 2022 until April 2023. As reported by WAPT 16 ABC, Southern Mississippi, Omega Psi Phi, as well as other individuals and organizations, have been listed as the defendants in the lawsuit.

Joseph alleges that while trying to join the fraternity, he and other pledges experienced various abuse for months at the hands of fraternity members. He says that he experienced intimidation and threats, sleep and food deprivation, financial abuse, and repeated physical abuse. He says that he and other pledges were beaten repeatedly with a wooden paddle. The ongoing abuse led to Joseph being sent to the hospital on multiple occasions. One incident left him unable to work and required surgery that needed a blood transfusion.

According to the lawsuit, the abuse came to an end on the fraternity’s “Hell Night.” That night resulted in Joseph spending 11 days in the hospital and relearning how to walk. Joseph says that faculty at Southern Mississippi knew about the alleged hazing incidents and did nothing to stop them.

This lawsuit comes just days after Caleb Wilson's parents filed a lawsuit against Southern University and Omega Psi Phi for the death of their son. Wilson died in a Baton Rouge warehouse back in February during an unsanctioned, off-campus fraternity ritual. He was punched multiple times in the chest by fraternity members, which led to a seizure causing him to collapse. Members failed to get Wilson immediate medical attention, which resulted in his tragic death.

Since the incident occurred, the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi at Southern University has been expelled from campus indefinitely.Caleb M. McCray, Kyle M. Thurman, and Isaiah E. Smith were arrested and charged for their involvement in Wilson’s death. McCray is said to be the one that delivered the punch that killed Wilson, so he is being charged with manslaughter and felony criminal hazing.

Wilson’s family is claiming negligence, gross negligence, and intentional conduct. They are seeking compensation for Wilson’s death, any pain and suffering he may have experienced before his death, and funeral and burial expenses.