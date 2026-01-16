Five suspects connected to the hazing-related death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson formally entered not guilty pleas in court, marking the latest development in a case that has drawn widespread attention and reignited conversations about hazing on college campuses nationwide. Wilson’s death has deeply impacted the Southern University community and prompted renewed calls for accountability, transparency, and stronger prevention measures within Greek life and student organizations.

Wilson died during an off-campus ritual last February while attempting to pledge the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The unsanctioned ritual reportedly took place inside a warehouse located off campus. During the event, Wilson and other pledges were allegedly lined up and forced to endure repeated blows to the chest. Some reports indicate the punches were meant to symbolize the fraternity’s four cardinal principles: manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. After receiving multiple blows, Wilson collapsed and began experiencing a seizure. Following a reported delay, he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, and Isaiah Smith have been charged with felony hazing in connection with Wilson’s death. Authorities allege McCray delivered the punch that proved fatal, leading to an additional charge of manslaughter. Winston Sanders and Jadyn Landrum were later indicted on charges of felony hazing and obstruction of justice.

Article Continues Below

In the aftermath of the incident, Southern University expelled the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi indefinitely from campus. Wilson’s family has also filed a lawsuit against both the fraternity and the university, seeking wrongful death and survival damages. The lawsuit alleges negligence, gross negligence, and intentional misconduct.

Wilson’s mother, Urania Wilson, has publicly expressed frustration with the university’s handling of the situation, as reported by Fox 8. During a task force meeting named in her son’s honor, she questioned whether the expelled fraternity chapter could eventually be allowed to return to campus. According to a report by Fox 8, Southern University General Counsel Corinne Blache indicated that reinstatement was a possibility, noting that while the incident was unprecedented at Southern, other institutions have reinstated organizations following expulsions. The comments were met with strong opposition from Wilson’s family.

Caleb Wilson was a junior mechanical engineering major from Kenner, Louisiana, and a member of the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band. The next court date for all five suspects is scheduled for April 28.