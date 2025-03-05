Southern University has halted membership intake for all Greek-lettered organizations following the death of Caleb Wilson. Wilson was pledging the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. when he died during an unsanctioned fraternity ritual.

On Tuesday, Southern University released a statement obtained by WAFB surrounding Wilson’s death. Hazing is a direct violation of the university’s rules and regulations.

Southern University statement:

Southern University and A&M College continues to hold in our thoughts the family and loved ones of Caleb Wilson. We are deeply saddened by the reports of actions that led to his unfortunate and unnecessary loss of life.

The University is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of this beloved student. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate action. The University has implemented a ban on membership intake for all student organizations that remains in effect until further notice.

Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University. The well-being of our students is a part of our mission to provide an extraordinary education for thousands of students. We support punishment to the fullest extent of the law for anyone committing an act of violence that impedes a student from safely and successfully matriculating at Southern.

Southern continues to actively support the ongoing criminal investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s office into this alleged act of hazing involving members of the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to reach out to talk to someone during this devastating time for our campus community. Mental health resources are available 24/7 at subr.edu/ucc.

Wilson died during an off-campus unsanctioned fraternity ritual. The story originally stated that Wilson died in a park, but recent reports alleged that he died in a warehouse in Baton Rouge before being dropped off at a nearby hospital where he died. Wilson is a native from Kenner, Louisiana, and a mechanical engineering major. He was also a member of the university’s Human Jukebox marching band. Last Friday, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. also released a statement around Wilson’s death.

The investigation into Wilson's death is still underway. The cause of Wilson's death has not yet been disclosed by an autopsy report.