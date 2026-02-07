After a disappointing season in Reggie Barlow's first year, Tennessee State is shaking up its coaching staff by hiring an NFL legend. Per a statement by Tennessee State, the program is hiring alumnus and former Super Bowl MVP Richard Dent. Dent will serve the program as a special advisor to the football team.

In a statement, Barlow talked about his addition of Dent to the staff.

“When I was blessed to take this job, I quickly learned just how rich the legacy of Tennessee State football truly is, and there's no name that represents that legacy more than Richard Dent. From the beginning, one of my goals was to reconnect our former greats with this program and make sure our players understand the standard that was set before them.”

Barlow added, “Richard and I spent the last month talking about what this program means and where it's headed…Having Richard Dent back involved with Tennessee State football is powerful for our program and a perfect fit for the culture we're building.”

Tennessee State Athletic Director Mikki Allen also praised the hire, saying, “The addition of Richard Dent to Coach Barlow's staff brings Hall of Fame experience, proven leadership, and a track record of excellence that will inspire and elevate our student-athletes.”

Dent returns to Tennessee State after a stellar career in the NFL that led him to become the first HBCU player to win Super Bowl MVP. In 1985, he led the NFL with 17 sacks for the Chicago Bears, and it helped lead the team to Super Bowl XX as the defensive anchor of the front line. In the Super Bowl, Dent finished the game with 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a blocked pass as the Bears cruised to an easy 46–10 victory over the New England Patriots. Dent was then awarded the honor of Super Bowl MVP.

During his career, he recorded 137.5 sacks, which is still top five in NFL history, as Dent ranks number three. He also earned five All-NFC honors and four Pro Bowl selections. Dent played for Tennessee State from 1979 to 1982, finishing his career with the Tigers with 158 tackles, 39.5 sacks, and six fumble recoveries. Dent's physical play led him to set a school record in 1982 with 4.5 sacks in a single game.

He then continued the legacy of Tennessee State players being drafted into the NFL after being selected by the Bears in the 1983 NFL Draft. Dent is not the only high-profile hire for the Tigers under Barlow; former North Carolina Central offensive coordinator Matt Leone has also joined the staff, taking over the reins as Tennessee State's offensive coordinator as they look to chase success in the OVC in the second season of Barlow's tenure.