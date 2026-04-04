A performance by rapper Trick Daddy at the Alpha Kappa Alpha 73rd South Atlantic Regional conference took a turn that has since gone viral on social media. The artist was set to perform after the Step and Stroll competition on Friday evening to a pre-approved list of songs. But, the rapper then started saying sexual comments that caused Alpha Kappa Alpha members at the event to leave the room and his performance was eventually cut short.

Trick Daddy’s performance during an Alpha Kappa Alpha conference was shut down early due to “disrespect for our organization and our brand” pic.twitter.com/AX8xsELyP4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

Alpha Kappa Alpha released a letter penned by Tiffany Moore Russell, the South Atlantic Regional Director, explaining what occurred.

“To my sisters who are attending the 73rd South Atlantic Regional Conference:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, South Atlantic Region, contracted with Trick Daddy, a rapper from Miami, to perform a selected list of songs after our Step and Stroll Competition on Friday night. We met several times with him and his team to detail our requirements, including attire, language and specific songs. Unfortunately, our requirements were ignored.

The language, the lyrics, and the comments made by the artist were not acceptable. I ended the performance because of the disrespect for our organization and for our brand.

Our step teams represented the creativity, the discipline and excellence that make our sisterhood proud, and I regret that this performance detracted from that experience. Thank you, my sisters, for extending grace and for continuing to uphold the standards of dignity that define Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, and the South Atlantic Region.”

Trick Daddy has since responded to the events of last evening in a video posted to his social media account. In the video, he responds to the latter released by Russell.

“I see a post with a director of a AKA…And don't, no disrespect to the AKAs. Most highly respected, some of my most beautiful attract and, and successful women that I know are AKAs. This is to y'all regional director who got me totally f*cked up. Don't lie on my mother*** name…The AKAs had their regional conference in Orlando and they booked me. To perform ‘Trick Daddy dollars'. I want to know when it's time for Trick Daddy to perform at your event. What the f*ck do you think he gonna perform? What do you think he gonna perform?”

He added, “You should have known that when you booked me. But don't put out no statement. Talking about you told me what the motherfu*cker, you gave me a playlist. You can't gimme no mother*** playlist.”