Adore Bryant, the daughter of Pastor Jamal Bryant and Real Housewives star Gizelle Bryant, had an eventful March. After being initiated as a member of the Gamma Theta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, she then went viral for a picture paying tribute to her mother, Gizelle Bryant. In an interview posted on Hampton University's social media pages, she put the moment into perspective.

“So while I was here, I had the opportunity to join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, and that's a lifelong dream of mine as well as becoming a student at Hampton. I feel like I found myself as well as a group of friends that I'll have for the rest of my life here, continuing a legacy that my mom started for me. I feel like I'm walking in my purpose as well as fulfilling something in her.”

She then spoke about recreating the picture of her mom from when she was a student at Hampton University in 1990.

“Honestly, I've seen that picture since I was a kid, since I was born. It's in my mom's photo album, from her college experience, and ever since I knew I was coming to Hampton. I've always been looking at all of her pictures and seeing her memories and thinking about the memories I would make for myself and my friends. Um, after joining the sorority, that was one of the first things that I was like, mom, we have to do it. I called her when I put the outfit on. She definitely cried. She was jumping of a down super happy.

She added, “This is not just something for me to honor, for me to do, but it's also fulfilling something in her that she. Didn't even dream of when she was here. She didn't think about her kids and what they would be doing. But now seeing it, it's something that we can share for the rest of my life.”

Adore also acknowledged the gravity of the legacy already established by Gizelle Bryant at Hampton University.

“Coming to Hampton as my mom's daughter, the daughter of Giselle Bryant, that's a lot at stake. That's a lot of pressure knowing who she is, but I feel like here I wanna challenge myself to figure out who I am on my own, who's a door when no one's watching. Who, what type of woman am I gonna be? And every day I feel like I make myself proud. I try new things, I challenge myself, and hopefully I can leave a legacy behind that is so proud to recreate a picture of me.”