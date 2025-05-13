Another former NFL star is entering the NFL coaching game as former Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes is heading to Central State University to become the team's wide receivers coach under new head coach Tony Carter. Carter is a former NFL player himself and was hired to lead Central State, a SIAC member, earlier this year.

Acquiring Holmes as a wide receiver coach signals that Carter looks to have a strong wide receiver core that will be even more prepared with a prolific wide out like Holmes in the locker room. His football journey started at Glades Central High School, where he excelled as a three-sport athlete and helped secure multiple state championships.

He went on to play at The Ohio State University, redshirting during the Buckeyes’ 2002 national championship season. Over his collegiate career, he became one of the program's most productive receivers, finishing with 140 receptions, 2,295 yards, and 25 touchdowns—numbers that rank him among the school’s all-time greats.

In 2006, he was selected 25th overall in the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Holmes quickly made an impact, highlighted by his iconic performance in Super Bowl XLIII, where he caught the game-winning touchdown and earned Super Bowl MVP honors. In 2009, he delivered his best NFL season, recording 79 receptions for 1,248 yards.

Holmes was later traded to the New York Jets, where he continued to shine, playing a key role in the team's journey to the 2010 AFC Championship Game. He wrapped up his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, earning a reputation over his nine seasons as a reliable and dynamic playmaker.

Now, he heads back to the Midwest to help Carter turn Central State into a Division II contender. The Mauraders were once an HBCU Power, producing players like Hugh Douglass and making the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1983 under legendary head coach Billy Joe.