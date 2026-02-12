Streaming platform Tubi has officially released 20 films created by students and alumni of HBCUs as part of its partnership with the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival, debuting the collection during Black History Month. The rollout fulfills an initiative first announced in November at the annual festival, where founder Sheila Eldridge revealed plans to collaborate with Tubi to expand opportunities for emerging Black filmmakers by providing a national streaming platform for their work. The release underscores the depth of creative talent cultivated at HBCUs and reflects broader industry efforts to invest in and amplify historically underrepresented storytellers.

The featured films span multiple genres, including documentaries, scripted series, and experimental projects from institutions such as Morehouse College, Howard University, Florida A&M University, and Spelman College. Together, the works explore themes ranging from campus life and personal narratives to untold stories that capture the richness of Black culture and lived experience.

Tubi, known for its expansive catalog and growing slate of original content, is leveraging the partnership to strengthen its connection with emerging filmmakers. Through the initiative, the platform aims to support creators early in their careers by offering global exposure and opportunities for sustainable income.

Article Continues Below

Among the featured projects is HIM+, the first-place-winning short film written by Florida A&M University alumnus Chazriq Clarke. The collection also includes a documentary chronicling the 15th Annual Café Mocha Salute THEM Awards, directed by Lee Solomon. Experimental works such as Echo Of 22 by L. Palmer and Timeless by Dr. Shaina Thomas showcase the innovation of Black creatives. Additional films, including The Last Summer, Contentment, Withered, and Whole, further highlight the technical skill and authentic storytelling coming from HBCU campuses.

Founded by Miles Ahead CEO Sheila Eldridge, a Howard University alumna, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival was created to build a pipeline for HBCU creatives by offering hands-on career development opportunities and direct access to industry professionals. The festival reaches more than 15,000 HBCU students and alumni and received over 700 submissions last year, signaling growing demand for platforms that center Black storytellers.