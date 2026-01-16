Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is celebrating 106 years of sisterhood, service, scholarship, and finer womanhood, marking another milestone in the organization’s storied legacy. Founded in 1920, on the campus of Howard University, the historic Black Greek-letter organization continues to make a global impact through its commitment to community uplift, social action, and advocacy. In honor of Founders Day, here are three of our favorite Finer Women.

Angie Stone

Neo-soul singer Angie Stone was a force to be reckoned with, whose voice and artistry resonated with fans for more than four decades. A trailblazer in both R&B and neo-soul, Stone’s influence and musical legacy will forever be remembered for its depth, authenticity, and cultural impact.

She first entered the music scene in 1979 as a member of The Sequence, the first all-female rap group signed to Sugar Hill Records. The group released three albums and achieved mainstream success with their hit single “Funk You Up,” a groundbreaking track that has since been sampled by major artists including Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

After departing The Sequence in 1985, Stone launched a successful solo career that helped define and popularize the neo-soul movement. She delivered multiple hit songs, including “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” “Brotha,” and “No More Rain (In This Cloud).” Throughout her career, Stone earned three Grammy Award nominations and was a two-time recipient of the Soul Train Lady of Soul Award. Beyond music, she also found success as a media personality, appearing in Seasons 2 and 3 of R&B Divas: Atlanta on TV One.

A proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Stone was deeply committed to the organization’s service initiatives. Prior to her untimely passing, she was involved with the F.A.C.E. Diabetes (Fearless African-Americans Connected and Empowered) program sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, which works to educate African Americans about diabetes risk and management. She also supported the sorority’s Elder Care initiatives and its Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™) programs.

Stone tragically lost her life in a car crash last year while traveling to perform at the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore. Her passing marked a profound loss felt not only throughout the music industry but also among her beloved sorors of Zeta Phi Beta, who continue to honor her legacy of excellence, service, and sisterhood.

Stone became an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta in 2024.

Wanda Durant

Many know Dr. Wanda Durant as the mother of one of the NBA’s greatest players, Kevin Durant, but her impact extends far beyond that title. A respected leader in her community, Durant is an advocate, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and motivational force whose work has touched countless lives.

Kevin Durant famously refers to his mother as “The Real MVP,” a title that fittingly reflects her unwavering commitment to uplifting underserved children, supporting single mothers, and strengthening communities. Her dedication to service and empowerment is what truly defines her as a finer woman and an inspirational figure in her own right.

After raising her children and dedicating more than 20 years to her professional career, Durant recognized it was time for a new chapter. Drawing on her natural ability to inspire and motivate others, she became a motivational speaker and launched her platform, Hope Dream Believe Achieve, to encourage individuals to pursue purpose, resilience, and self-belief. Beyond her speaking engagements, she is also a generous and hands-on philanthropist.

Durant leads both The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and The Real MVP Charity, Inc., where her philanthropic efforts center on advancing educational initiatives, fostering youth development, and supporting impactful community outreach programs. Through her leadership and service, Dr. Wanda Durant continues to leave a lasting legacy rooted in compassion, empowerment, and hope.

Durant became an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta in 2024.

Jericka Duncan

As a Zeta Phi Beta legacy and award-winning CBS News journalist, Jericka Duncan was seemingly destined for finer womanhood. With a career spanning more than 20 years, Duncan has established herself as a formidable force in the world of journalism.

Duncan’s career began in 2005 after graduating from The Ohio State University, when she joined an NBC affiliate station as a reporter. She later joined CBS in 2007, reporting for a CBS affiliate station in Buffalo, New York. After several years of distinguished work, she was promoted to national correspondent for CBS News in 2013. In 2020, Duncan reached another milestone when she was named lead anchor of the Sunday edition of CBS Weekend News. Just four years later, she became the sole anchor for both the Saturday and Sunday editions of the broadcast.

Throughout her career, Duncan has been at the forefront of some of the most memorable and impactful stories of the past two decades. She has covered numerous high-profile cases, including assault allegations involving R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and Harvey Weinstein, delivering reporting that has informed the public and held powerful figures accountable.

Her dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her widespread recognition. Duncan is an Emmy Award nominee and a two-time recipient of the National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, solidifying her reputation as one of the most respected voices in broadcast journalism.

Duncan became an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta in 2023.