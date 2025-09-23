Wilberforce University is exploring the possibility of bringing back its football program after decades of inactivity. In a statement released on September 17, the university announced it is conducting a feasibility study to determine if reviving its once-storied HBCU football team is a viable option.

“As Wilberforce prepares to surpass 1,000 students in enrollment by 2026, it’s time to revisit the legacy and potential of our football program,” said Wilberforce president Dr. Vann R. Newkirk in a statement. “Rising enrollment is prompting this study, and we believe football could be a powerful catalyst for student engagement, school pride, and institutional visibility.”

According to the institution, the study is being conducted in response to a recent rise in enrollment and a desire to expand student life and athletic offerings on campus.

Founded in 1856, Wilberforce University is the nation's oldest private HBCU, established before the Civil War alongside Cheyney University and Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. The institution has a rich football history, with its “Green Wave” team being one of the best of its era in the early 1900s. Led by head coach Harry C. Graves, the 1931 team went undefeated, famously ending a 35-game winning streak held by perennial power Tuskegee University. The football program was ultimately discontinued after Central State split from Wilberforce.

The university views the potential revival of the football program as a way to further boost enrollment and increase visibility through media exposure. It also aims to enhance the overall student experience and provide a new way for alumni to engage with their alma mater. While the feasibility study doesn't guarantee the team's return, it is a crucial first step in assessing the necessary infrastructure and resources required to make the program a success.

“This isn’t just about football,” Dr. Newkirk said. “It’s about reclaiming a legacy, energizing our campus, and showing the world that Wilberforce is ready to lead again—on and off the field.”