Xavier University of Louisiana is breaking barriers as the first HBCU to launch a varsity-level co-ed rowing team. This historic addition to Xavier’s athletic program is set to debut as an official university sport this fall, a monumental achievement for both the university and the rowing community. The launch also coincides with Xavier’s 100th anniversary, adding even more significance to this milestone.

Founded in 1925 by Sister Katharine Drexel, a Catholic nun devoted to expanding educational opportunities for Black and Native American students, Xavier proudly upholds its legacy as the nation’s only Catholic HBCU.

The program began in 2023 through a partnership with the New Orleans Rowing Club (NORC), setting the stage for what’s now becoming a historic moment. Elizabeth Manley, Ph.D., NORC member, Xavier professor, and chair of the university’s history department, joined forces with Chloé Jobin, NORC’s head of community outreach and diversity initiatives, to bring this vision to life. In a joint statement, they shared their excitement, “We could not be prouder to work with the Xavier Rowing team as we launch this historic debut as an official varsity university sport. Launching this team of athletes onto the competitive national stage is not just about rowing, it’s about building a community, inspiring our students, and creating opportunities for growth both on and off the water.”

Since its inception, the program has gained significant attention from the rowing world, receiving support from organizations like USRowing, Mr. Cooper’s A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund, and major contributors such as Vespoli USA, JL Athletics, and Concept2.

Rowing will join the ranks of Xavier Athletics, which already boasts sports like basketball, baseball, and softball. Athletic Director Pat Kendrick couldn’t contain their excitement about the newest addition, “This is an exciting time for Xavier Athletics in welcoming the rowing team to our family. We are so proud of each and every one of these athletes and look forward to seeing them excel in their sport and bring the spirit of Xavier to the water and beyond.”

With its rowing program, Xavier University isn’t just breaking new ground it’s sending a powerful message about innovation, inclusion, and opportunity at HBCUs. This historic move is a testament to Xavier’s commitment to empowering its students and expanding its athletic legacy, on and off the water.