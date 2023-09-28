As the WGA strike has ended, studios are attempting to get back to normal. This means that shows and films are being fast-tracked into production. It appears that HBO will be focusing on existing IPs over original stories.

Variety is reporting that HBO is putting a focus on new seasons of Euphoria, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus.

Granted, it makes sense. All three of those shows are staples of HBO's original programming. With stars like Zendaya, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and more in those shows, you want to get them back in circulation ASAP.

Out of the three, Euphoria is most due for new episodes. The second season of the Zendaya-led series concluded on February 27, 2022.

Similarly, The White Lotus aired its second season in the fall of 2022. It wrapped up on December 11, 2022. Mike White has dished on where the third season will take place, but the strikes delayed any real movement.

The Last of Us is the newest HBO show of the bunch. It's an adaptation of the iconic PlayStation game of the same name starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. The show premiered on January 15, 2023, and concluded on March 12.

It's great that the WGA strike has finally ended. Too many shows were shut down and unable to make any progress. At the same point, writing being able to commence also shows where these studios are at. HBO, for example, is digging back into their well of IPs instead of creating new, original content. For fans of Euphoria, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus, you can expect new episodes sooner than later.