The White Lotus’ first two seasons took us from the beautiful beaches of Maui to a tour of Sicily, all with the common theme of making fun of the affluent, and now the third season is set to take viewers to the Far East.

In an exclusive report from Variety, it was reported that the third season of The White Lotus will be heading to Thailand, according to multiple sources close to the production (HBO declined to comment). The HBO Max hit is written and directed by show creator Mike White.

For fans of the series, this announcement for The White Lotus Season 3 shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. White had previously hinted in the Unpacking S2 E7 clip (found at the end of the Season 2 finale) that Season 3 may take place in Asia.

While all three seasons of The White Lotus do have a common theme of poking fun at the affluent, each of the first two seasons has had different themes. As White described it in the aforementioned Unpacking S2 E7, the first season was about money while the second was about sex. On what the third season could be about, White said, “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

The White Lotus is one of HBO’s biggest recent successes — winning 10 Emmys out of 20 nominations at the 2022 ceremony — and has been a viewership draw (the Season 2 finale drew 4.1 million U.S. viewers upon its premiere).

Production has not yet started on The White Lotus Season 3, and with the first two seasons mostly being in an anthology-style — Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries were the only holdovers from Seasons 1 to 2 — surely White will put together another stellar ensemble.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are streaming on HBO Max now.