By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



In a rather tear-jerking moment, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gave the surprise of a lifetime to a young fan dealing with a heart condition.

Right after arriving in the team hotel prior to their Week 9 showdown with the New Orleans Saints, Jackson met the fan who had no idea that he was coming. The kid, named Landon, was surprised and quickly hugged the Ravens QB after seeing him.

The fact that the kid didn’t want to let go of his favorite player made the moment even more incredible and heartwarming.

Before our game this week, @Lj_era8 met Landon, a huge Lamar fan from Mississippi who has a heart condition 💜🥺 Via dad Jason Berry/FB pic.twitter.com/zcFhpu8FzY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2022

According to the Ravens’ press release, Lamar Jackson and Landon even threw some passes to each other. The dual-threat quarterback also signed jerseys for the young fan and his family to make the day even more unforgettable.

Landon’s father, Jason Berry, took to Facebook to show his appreciation for Jackson and the franchise. While Jason is a Saints fan, he revealed that he wasn’t able to pass the fandom to his kid because of the Ravens superstar. Landon apparently loves Jackson because he is a “beast.”

Mr. Berry also shared the story on how he was able to reach out to the Ravens after sending multiple emails in order to surprise his kid who is suffering from a heart condition.

“My heart melted because I knew I was going to be able to fulfill my sons dream. Many emails went back-and-forth between myself, Jason Daniel, and the Baltimore Ravens setting everything up. Well, today was the day and I’ll never forget it. What an unbelievable experience for Landon (one we know he will NEVER forget),” Jason wrote.