The Miami Heat will travel to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Grizzlies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 98-97. Significantly, they led by 11 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Heat only led by one point with 2:39 left. Despite this, the Heat persevered, even despite missing their final four shots. Jimmy Butler led the way with 28 points while shooting 9 for 15 from the field, including 3 of 4 from the triples. Also, Bam Adebayo had a triple-double, going off for 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. Tyler Herro added 22 points. Overall, the Heat shot 46.6 percent from the field but made only 32.4 percent from the triples. The Heat also shot 87.5 percent from the charity stripe. Additionally, the Heat also won the board battle 44-38. The Heat also had 11 steals.

The Grizzlies finally got their first win of the season, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 112-100 on the road. Ultimately, it was 63-55 at halftime. But the Grizzlies trailed 86-82 heading into the fourth quarter. Eventually, a great final quarter helped the Grizzlies pull off the win. Desmond Bane led the way with 30 points. Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 27 points. Marcus Smart had 10 points, while Luke Kennard tallied 15 points off the bench. Significantly, the Grizzlies shot 50.6 percent from the field while also making 40.6 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies also won the board battle 49-47. Likewise, they had seven blocks. But the Grizzlies also turned the ball over 16 times.

The teams split the season series last season, with the home team winning each game. Moreover, the Heat and Grizzlies have split the last 10 games. But the Heat are 6-4 in the last 10 games. However, the Grizzlies are 37-24 without Morant but 1-6 this season and still must endure 18 more games without him as he serves his suspension.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Grizzlies Odds

Miami Heat: -1 (-112)

Memphis Grizzlies: +1 (-108)

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat have stumbled out of the gate. However, they are still the defending Eastern Conference champions and one of the best in the NBA. But they need their stars to get the job done.

Herro averages 25.3 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Additionally, he has made 41 percent from beyond the arc. Adebayo now averages 21.5 points per game while also making 50.5 percent of his shots from the triples and pulling down 9.3 rebounds per game. Butler averages 19 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

The Heat must find consistency down the stretch. Overall, they cannot repeat what happened against the Lakers. They could consider themselves lucky that the Lakers did not steal the game.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can make their shots down the stretch, and Butler has a great game. Then, they need to avoid committing turnovers.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have had the worst start imaginable. However, they still have so much talent and can easily begin a winning streak. But it starts with this game, and the Heat are a challenging opponent.

Bane averages 26.6 points per game. Conversely, he only shoots 34.3 percent from the triples. Jackson averages 21.6 points per game. Yet, he is only shooting 37.8 percent from the 3-point line. Smart has produced mixed results for his new team. So far, he averages 14 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, including 31.1 percent from the triples. Smart has also distributed 5.4 assists per game.

The Grizzlies must figure out how to make shots from the triples. Consequently, their inability to hit the triple has been a significant reason they struggled to start the season. Teams are also keying in on Bane and Jackson, and it is tougher for the Grizzlies to adjust since Bane is not available to play. Therefore, they must start delivering on the court.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Bane and Jackson both have productive games. Smart must also improve his shooting. Likewise, the Grizzlies also have to stop Miami from getting hot.

Final Heat-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Both teams expected themselves to make the playoffs. However, it has not started this way. But the Heat and Grizzlies are struggling to win games. Regardless, they both are capable of stringing together major winning streaks. The Grizzlies might have found their spark in their last game. Therefore, look for them to produce in front of their fans and secure their second win.

Final Heat-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +1 (-108)