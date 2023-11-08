The Memphis Grizzlies are down eight players, potentially nine, when they play the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies just couldn't catch a break. After winning their first game of the season following a 0-6 start, hopes are high that they could use the momentum to string more Ws. However, with the depleted roster they have, it's going to take a lot to even pull off a win against the Miami Heat.

Ahead of their Wednesday showdown with the Heat, the Grizzlies dropped their injury report for the contest. And for the lack of better term, it's just horrible and painful for the team.

Eight players have been confirmed to be out for the game, while one is doubtful–meaning there's a huge possibility that he'll be sidelined as well.

Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke remain out due to the various issues they are facing. As everyone knows, Morant is serving his 25-game suspension, while Clarke is still recovering from the left Achilles tendon injury he sustained last season. As for Adams, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to his right knee injury that needed surgery.

Derrick Rose, who has missed the Grizzlies last three games, continues to be sidelined as well due to his knee injury. Xavier Tillman has also been ruled out because of knee soreness. Meanwhile, GG Jackson II and Vince WIlliams Jr. are on a two-way transfer, while Jake LaRavia has been sent to the Memphis Hustle for G League assignment.

John Konchar is doubtful, but it won't be surprising if he's out as well considering the nature of his hip injury.

The Grizzlies will need Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart to step up once again amid their slew of absences. However, it surely won't be easy against a Heat team brimming with confidence after recently taking down the Los Angeles Lakers.