After coming up short in the 2023 NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat are looking to make significant moves this offseason. The trade rumor mill is already quickly heating up this summer and the Heat are right in the mix of it all. Miami has been linked to several big names who could get traded this offseason. The Heat still own the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and they will in all likelihood dangle that pick in trade discussions leading up to June 22nd. Tyler Herro could also be used as a trade asset after the Heat went on their Cinderella run to the NBA Finals without him.

Needing perhaps just one more piece to get over the hump, it would be smart for Miami to go all in and cash in their assets for the chance to win an NBA championship in the near future. But again, Herro isn't much of a loss if you look it from the perspective of their Finals roster. The 23-year-old was on the sideline throughout the playoffs with a broken hand.

Herro, the 18th pick, and Miami's future picks could potentially net the star it needs to get over the top. While Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal might be the Heat's top priorities, they might look to fill its biggest hole at power forward. With that said, here are the two best trades the Heat can make using Tyler Herro and the No. 18 pick after losing in the NBA Finals.

Miami Heat get: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors get: No. 18 pick, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 2028 and 2030 first round picks

The Heat forgo Lillard and Beal to address their biggest need at power forward by acquiring an All-NBA talent in Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. Siakam had his most productive season yet in 2022-23. In 71 games, he averaged a career-best in points (24.2 per game) and assists (5.8 per game), along with 7.8 rebounds per contest. At 29 years old, Siakam is still very much in his prime. However, the Raptors could be in for a major overhaul and the Heat should take advantage of this by trading for the Cameroonian.

Toronto does this deal to finally kickstart its rebuild. They acquire all the picks Miami can trade while also getting a promising young scorer in Tyler Herro. The 23-year-old has averaged over 20 points per game over the last couple of seasons. Herro should get all the opportunity he can to raise his value as the number one scoring option for the Raptors. Moreover, they also acquire a high-level role player in Duncan Robinson, who more than proved his worth throughout the 2023 playoffs. Robinson is someone who the Raptors can flip during the middle of the season to a team who needs a proven sniper in the playoffs.

As for Miami, they essentially mortgage their future to acquire a champion who can significantly raise its chances of winning a title. Still, roster-wise, they only really lose Robinson from their 2023 playoff roster. Herro missed all but 19 minutes of the postseason after breaking his hand in Game 1 of the first round. The Heat are pretty much injecting an All-NBA forward in place of Robinson. They get to retain most of their core. And of course, this reunites Siakam with his former Raptors teammate Kyle Lowry, whom he won a title with in 2019.

Miami Heat get: Lauri Markkanen, Rudy Gay

Utah Jazz get: No. 18 pick, Tyler Herro, 2028 first round pick

Should the Heat be unable to win the Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal sweepstakes, they cash in the No. 18 pick along with their biggest asset Tyler Herro to the Utah Jazz to acquire Lauri Markkanen and Rudy Gay. Again, this deal addresses their need for a power forward — and Markkanen may be a prime target as the Jazz look to embark on a rebuild.

The Heat really only give up a couple of picks in this trade scenario. But it would not be surprising if Danny Ainge asked for more, considering the premium price of NBA stars nowadays. Perhaps Utah could also ask for Miami's 2030 first-round pick and a couple of second-rounders.

Markkanen proved this past season that he is a star in the NBA. He averaged a career-best 25.6 points while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. This earned him the 2022-23 Most Improved Player award and an All-Star nod back in February. In addition to Markkanen, they also get Rudy Gay, a proven NBA veteran who could still be a source of bench production and veteran leadership.

With this deal, Miami essentially gets to plug in an All-Star forward to its Finals roster. At 26 years old, Markannen is just about to enter his prime. He could become the difference-maker Miami needs to get over the top.