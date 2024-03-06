The Miami Heat take on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Heat are 35-26, and they have won four of their last five games. Their record has them sitting in sixth in the Eastern Conference, but it is a tight race. Miami has also won eight of their last 10 games. The Heat are playing good basketball at the moment, but are dealing with a few injuries. Kevin Love and Tyler Herro both missed Tuesday's game, so they are questionable for Thursday. Their better players in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are healthy and ready to go, though.
The Mavericks have not played up to their expectations, but they are 34-28. Dallas has lost their last three games, though. At the moment, Dallas owns a Play-In Tournament spot, but they trail by just two games to get into the playoffs straight up. The Mavericks are 5-5 in their last 10 games, as well. For this game, Dallas does not have any significant injuries, so it should be a good chance to grab a home win.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Heat-Mavericks Odds
Miami Heat: +5 (-110)
Moneyline: +180
Dallas Mavericks: -5 (-110)
Moneyline: -215
Over: 228 (-112)
Under: 228 (-108)
How to Watch Heat vs. Mavericks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the sixth-fewest points per game this season, which is a big reason for their success. The Heat allow under 110 points per game this season, and keeping the Mavericks to under that will be huge. Dallas is 1-10 this season when they score under 110 points. They are 3-20 when they score under 115 points. If the Heat can keep the Mavericks to just 115 points, they will have a great chance to win this game on the road.
The Heat should be able to do some scoring. The Mavericks allow 118.3 points per game this season, which is bottom-10 in the NBA. Miami has a sneaky good offense that will put up points if opposing teams are not careful. Miami is 21-4 when they score at least 115 points this season, and there is a good chance for them to do that in this game.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks have Luka Doncic, and he is good enough to cover the spread on his own. He is capable of recording a triple-double anytime he takes the court. Put him alongside Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks should be able to give the Heat a run for their money. As mentioned, the Mavericks need to score 115 points or more to win this game, and they will be able to do that if both Doncic and Irving have good games.
Final Heat-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
There is a reason this game is on national TV. It should be a good one, and it is between two teams that could easily make a run in the playoffs. As for the winner, I am going to take the Heat to cover the spread. I think their defensive play will prevail.
Final Heat-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +5 (-110)