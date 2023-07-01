Damian Lillard has reportedly requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. After years of undeniable loyalty to the organization, Lillard is ready for his next chapter. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets were immediately listed as the top suitors for Lillard. However, Lillard reportedly wants to be traded to the Heat, per Shams Charania.

Lillard's reported trade destination desire places Miami in the driver's seat. In the end, however, the Blazers and Heat still need to come to terms on an agreement. Portland is willing to trade Lillard following his request, but they still understandably want the best possible value in return. The Blazers would likely love to acquire Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo, but neither of those players are expected to be available.

Although an Adebayo trade isn't necessarily out of the question. That said, what must the Heat offer the Blazers for Damian Lillard following his shocking trade request?

Heat's perfect offer to Blazers for Damian Lillard

ESPN recently released a potential Heat-Blazers trade swap with Lillard involved. Their deal was impressive, but some changes are needed.

One thing everyone can agree on is that Tyler Herro needs to be involved unless Adebayo or Butler are surprisingly added to the deal. Herro will headline Miami's trade package. He's a young player with a high-ceiling and is someone the Blazers can build around along with Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson.

Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic were both included in ESPN's mock trade as well. Both of those players should also be included. However, the Blazers will need at least one more player in return. Victor Oladipo could have made sense, but he was recently traded away. Adding Kyle Lowry to the deal would probably be necessary.

Finally, the Heat and Blazers will need to work out which picks will be included in the deal. Adding the rights to No. 18 overall selection Jaime Jaquez Jr would be important. Trading the 2027 first round pick, 2029 first round pick, and 2029 second round pick could lead to a deal getting completed.

Here's a summary of how this trade would look.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heat receive: Damian Lillard

Blazers receive: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr, 2027 first round pick, 2029 first round pick, 2029 second round pick

Lillard's fit with Heat

If this exact trade were to come to fruition, the Heat would have a star point guard to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Although Miami already has a talented roster, adding Dame to the mix would prove to be pivotal.

Butler was forced into ball-handling duties in the 2023 NBA playoffs at times. Although he performed well, Lillard's presence would lead to better looks for Butler. The defense would need to stay on Lillard at all times given his Steph Curry-like range.

Additionally, Adebayo may have an easier time in the post. The Heat would feature a legitimate big three of stars.

Losing Herro is far from ideal given his potential, but acquiring Lillard still is the best course of action. Miami has been extremely close to winning a championship over the past few years, but they haven't been able to bring home a trophy since LeBron James' tenure with the franchise. Now is the time to go all in and make a serious run.

And there isn't a better way to do that than to trade for Damian Lillard.