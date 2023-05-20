A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat have proven all their doubters wrong yet again. Despite being the No. 8 seed in the East and having gone through seemingly insurmountable odds, this team is now just two wins away from taking down the mighty Boston Celtics, and thereby punching their ticket for the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

All the disrespect has not sat well with Bam Adebayo. As a matter of fact, the Heat star decided to blatantly call out the NBA on TNT crew during a live interview after their stunning Game 2 victory at the TD Garden on Friday night. Bam took aim at Charles Barkley for not picking them to go all the way last season when they were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, instead of backing down from his argument, Chuck decided to savagely clap back at Adebayo’s blatant call-out by throwing a brutally blunt counterpunch of his own:

Bam Adebayo: "Last year, when we was the 1-seed y'all still didn't pick us to make it." Shaq: "Not y'all. Somebody." Bam: "Okay, not you." Charles Barkley: "And you didn't." Bam: "You're right." 😅pic.twitter.com/P4ztY55k17 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

Adebayo was a bit stumped with Barkley’s response, and all he could say was that the Hall of Famer was right.

Nevertheless, Bam and the Heat now have a golden opportunity in their hands to silence all the naysayers. They were given extremely low odds to come out of the East against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, and they had absolutely no right to win both games on Boston’s own home floor — and yet they did just that. Up until this point, there are still a lot of folks out there who are doubting Miami’s championship credentials this year, and for the most part, the Heat have thrived under this underdog narrative.