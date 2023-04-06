A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat have a big ganme coming up on Thursday when they go toe-to-toe against MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami, in particular, are still trying to fight their way out of the Play-In tournament in the East, and they will need to win on Thursday if they want to keep their hopes of avoiding the Play-in alive. Unfotunately for the Heat, they might need to do it without star big man Bam Adebayo.

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Sixers

At this point, Adebayo is in danger of missing Thursday’s clash after being listed as questionable to play due to a strained left quad tendon. It is worth noting that this is a different injury from the right hip contusion that forced Bam out of Miami’s last game — a 118-105 win against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

In other injury news, Kyle Lowry is also questionable to play with a sore left knee, while rookie Nikola Jovic has been ruled out due to back spasms. The Sixers are dealing with a lengthy injury list as well, with Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, and De’Anthony Melton all questionable to play. Joel Embiid and James Harden are both off of the injury report, though, so they are expected to suit up on Thursday.

Currently, the Heat are 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets, who occupy that sixth and final non-Play-In spot in the East. It is also worth noting that the Atlanta Hawks are 1.5 games behind the Heat at eighth.