From the sixth seed down to the 10th seed, playoff positioning is still very much in the air in the Eastern Conference standings, and found within this section is the 41-37 Miami Heat. Just two wins behind the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets and two wins ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, Erik Spoelstra and company are in a tight race for the final non-play-in slot out east. From here on out, every game should be viewed as a “must-win.” Unfortunately, however, the availability of star big man Bam Adebayo is considered to be in question heading into tonight’s affair, which begs the question: Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Pistons

Throughout the 2022-23 campaign, Bam Adebayo has proven himself to be somewhat of an iron man. The big had only missed five games heading into April which, in a load-management era of basketball, is highly respectable.

However, after missing the first game of the month against the Dallas Mavericks, the All-Star was initially deemed as “questionable” for Miami’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night with a right hip contusion, as per the league’s official injury report. He was sidelined against the Mavs for the same ailment. However, in true Bam Adebayo fashion, the Heat star was later upgraded to available, and will now be suiting up against the Pistons.

In games where Adebayo has been ruled out, Miami has still managed to accumulate a winning record of 4-2. With this, coupled with the fact that the lowly Pistons are on a nine-game losing streak, it’s safe to assume that the playoff-hopeful Heat have a good chance of scrapping out a victory, especially now that Bam is good to go.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Bam Adebayo will be playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is yes.