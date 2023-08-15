The Miami Heat always find a way to stay in title contention no matter what. Being one of the only teams to take down a number one-seeded team in the NBA Playoffs is a huge feat in itself. Getting all the way into the NBA Finals against a stacked Boston Celtics roster is another. This Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo-led core rarely get their flowers. It may be because they do not show these signs during the regular season or for any other reason.

Coming off a season where they were counted out too early. The Heat proved that they were more than capable of reclaiming their former glory. Impact and hustle plays allowed them to work around heavily tailor-fitted schematics. Their talent on paper may not be as huge but their heart on the court surely showed for it.

Bam Adebayo outlined why their team deserves more respect. He went on the Playmaker HQ show to describe how his chemistry with Jimmy Butler needs more reverence from the NBA.

“We’ve been to two finals in the last four years. We’ve been to three eastern conference finals in the last four years,” he said about their runs where they were underestimated. He also added why this should be seen as more important,” And, I don’t think anybody else in the east has done that in the last four years. And we’re doing it with 60% of our roster being undrafted.”

Will the Heat finally get the respect they deserve entering a season after an NBA Finals run?