Heat star Bam Adebayo congratulated his head coach's new contract with a hilarious GIF.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Miami Heat have agreed to a contract extension with longtime head coach Erik Spoelstra, inking him to an eight-year, $120 million deal that would make him the second-highest paid head coach in the entire association, trailing only San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich in terms of average annual salary.

Given Spoelstra's caliber as a head coach, many around the league think that the Heat's decision to reward him handsomely in a financial sense is a smart one. Even LeBron James tweeted out his support for his former head coach, saying that Spo is “worth every single cent of that contract”.

Erik Spoelstra's current players, however, as hyped as they are, expressed their congratulations for their head coach in a more hilarious manner. In particular, Heat star center Bam Adebayo reacted to the news of Spoelstra's contract extension by tweeting out a GIF of comedian Affion Crockett's chucklesome impressions of the veteran head coach.

Acting out impressions of Erik Spoelstra has been a running gag for Affion Crockett for about a decade now; Crockett's bit of exaggerating the Heat head coach's motions on the sidelines began around 2011, when Bam Adebayo was only around 14 years old, so surely these impressions of Crockett's is common knowledge among Heat players who, from time to time, can make fun of their ultra-serious coach, in a lighthearted manner, of course.

The reactions to Adebayo's tweet are hilarious; some jokingly think that Spoelstra would now start Thomas Bryant over Adebayo when the Heat take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night. Others even think that the Heat would go as far as to give Adebayo a DNP-CD for taking this out of pocket shot at his head coach.

Nevertheless, Bam Adebayo would know firsthand just how worth it Erik Spoelstra is for the Heat. Spoelstra always manages to get the best out of his players, with Adebayo being the team's swiss-army knife who also holds the team together even as they experience a plethora of injury woes.

Heat culture, indeed, is very real, and Spoelstra's presence is a big reason as to why they have remained competitive even as they've overseen a revolving door of players over the past few seasons.