LeBron James loves it!

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't be more hyped up after seeing head coach Erik Spoelstra land a massive multi-year extension with the Miami Heat.

James, who played under Spo in the Heat for four years (from 2010 to 2014), took to X to congratulate his former coach for the incredible deal he got. The Lakers forward highlighted that it's a well-deserved reward for one of the best coaches in the league today.

“Worth Every Single Cent of that contract!!! Congrats Spo!!” James wrote along with several prayer emojis and a salute sign.

Spoelstra is now one of the highest-paid coaches in the league after signing a reported eight-year, $120 million extension with the Heat. That puts him around $15 million annually, which is a huge bump from his previously reported $8.5 million salary.

As LeBron James mentioned, however, he's “worth every single cent of that contract.” After all, he is the winningest head coach in Heat history, accumulating 725 regular season wins (at the time of writing) and 109 playoff victories. He has also won two titles with the franchise–back in 2012 and 203 during their dynastic run with LeBron and Dwyane Wade–and led the team to two more NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

Coach Spo's extension definitely proves the faith that the Heat have in him. They are committed to have him guide the franchise for the foreseeable future, which is not a big surprise considering how he has maintained the Heat Culture over the years.

With Spo staying long-term, the Heat can now focus on building a roster that can compete for a title year in and year out.