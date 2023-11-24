Heat star Bam Adebayo missed the team’s last game agains the Cavs and is questionable vs. Knicks with hip injury.

The Miami Heat may have missed out on their top offseason targets in Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, but the group that’s been on the floor for the 2023-24 season has been pretty solid. With a record of 10-5, the Heat are among several teams vying for the second best record in the Eastern Conference. They may be a little short handed though in the coming days. Heat star center Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the New York Knicks as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Heat listing Bam Adebayo (left hip contusion) and Duncan Robinson (right thumb sprain) as questionable for tomorrow vs. Knicks. Dru Smith (right knee injury), Nikola Jovic (G League), Tyler Herro (right ankle sprain), Orlando Robinson (G League) and RJ Hampton (knee) out. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 23, 2023

Bam Adebayo missed the Heat’s most recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to said hip injury. He also missed a game earlier this season due to injury. Adebayo has fit in well as the Heat’s second star alongside Jimmy Butler.

In 13 games so far this season, Adebayo has been playing a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 22.8 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 53.7 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three point line and 82.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Adebayo’s points per game are a career high and so is his three point percentage. Adebayo doesn’t shoot many three point shots though as he’s only averaging 0.2 attempts from downtown and his career average is 0.1 attempts.

Adebayo was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played with the Heat for seven seasons now. A two-time All-Star, Adebayo was key player during the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals last season.