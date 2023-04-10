Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Udonis Haslem played his final regular season game with the Miami Heat on Sunday, and ahead of his NBA retirement, Bam Adebayo hilariously made sure he’s all set up for life after basketball.

As the Heat honored Haslem for his contributions to the team for two whole decades, Adebayo added some fun to it when he presented his gift to Haslem. In a rather comical twist, the All-Star center gave the 42-year-old vet a customized rocking chair that features Haslem’s no. 40 and the three championships he won with the franchise.

The sport that he is, Haslem sat at the rocking chair and allowed the media to take pictures with him enjoying the present.

Bam Adebayo gifted Udonis Haslem a rocking chair ahead of the final game of Haslem’s 20-year career 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nDBMESND8W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 9, 2023

Sure enough, Heat fans couldn’t hold back their laughter as Bam Adebayo gifted the chair to Udonis Haslem. Aside from laughing emojis, several Miami supporters also tweeted “LMAO” and “Dying” in response to the hilarious moment.

Bam Adebayo presenting Udonis Haslem with a rocking chair on the court 😂 pic.twitter.com/tSTCErMMFc — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bam Adebayo got Udonis Haslem a heartwarming gift ahead of his final regular-season game 🤣pic.twitter.com/tgLpvdT0P4 — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) April 9, 2023

Bam Adebayo gifted Udonis Haslem a rocking chair 😂pic.twitter.com/q2o4GvaSty — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 9, 2023

For what it’s worth, though, Udonis Haslem proved to Bam Adebayo that he won’t be using the rocking chair just yet after his retirement. Against the Orlando Magic, UD played 25 minutes and dropped 24 points to lead the Heat to the 123-110 win.

Haslem made plenty of personal history with that performance. His 13 points in the first quarter is the most he has scored in a single quarter throughout his NBA career. His 24-piece is also a season-high after playing sparingly over the last few years of his career.

While his season is not yet over since the Heat are projected to overcome the Play-In and make the playoffs, it’s likely we have seen the last of Haslem playing on an NBA court.