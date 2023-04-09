Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

With Udonis Haslem set to play his final regular season game with the Miami Heat on Sunday, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade led a slew of former Miami players in honoring the big man and what he has accomplished throughout his career.

Haslem confirmed earlier in March that he plans to retire at the end of the season “no matter what happens,” adding that “at this stage, there needs to be another voice for these guys,” per Anthony Chiang of Miami Herald.

Now, in a bid to honor the Heat legend and leader–who has been a strong locker room voice and presence for the team since 2003–the Vice City team prepared a video tribute featuring several of Haslem’s teammates from all eras of his 20-year-career. Aside from Wade and James, the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Juwan Howard, Shane Battier and Goran Dragic among others also showed their love for the 42-year-old in the said clip.

“Nothing was given to you, everything was earned my brother,” Wade said in the video. “I thank you for letting us enjoy this ride. Thank you for giving us 20 years of your heart. Here’s to an unbelievable career. I can’t wait to enjoy this next journey of life with you, man.”

James added, “To be with you, to fight with you, to go on a foxhole with you every single night was a treat to me man. Heat nation will never ever forget what you brought to this franchise. Love brother, salute.”

You're gonna need tissues handy for this one 🥹 Ahead of @ThisIsUD's final game his teammates from all eras of his 20 year career have nothing but love for OG pic.twitter.com/YjrE7wvkc5 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 8, 2023

Despite the fact that Udonis Haslem hasn’t played a lot for the Heat over the last few years, his presence has had a major impact on the team as they maintained that gritty identity they have established over the past decade or so.

Sure enough, the Heat are still poised to feature in the Play-In, with a good chance to make the playoffs, so we won’t be seeing the last of Haslem on Sunday. Nonetheless, with the team’s focus shifting to the postseason, it might be the last time that players and fans can honor the Miami legend.