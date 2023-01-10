By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Bam Adebayo had one of his most forgettable performances of the season on Sunday as he saw the Miami Heat suffer a 102-101 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo finished with just 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of action. This obviously wasn’t the Bam Adebayo that the Heat needed against the mighty Nets.

As it turns out, Adebayo’s hand injury may have played a significant role in his poor outing against Brooklyn. The 25-year-old looked like he injured his right hand on a dunk during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss. However, after the game, Adebayo stated that this wasn’t the case. According to the All-Star big man, he’s actually been dealing with this issue for some time now.

This doesn’t sound good. It seems like he’s been playing through some pain in his shooting hand, which may have taken its toll on him on Sunday. To make matters worse, Adebayo has now been tagged as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s officially been diagnosed with a wrist contusion, and it remains to be seen if he will miss time because of this most recent knock. It is worth noting that Adebayo was also on the injury report for Sunday’s loss with a bruised thigh.

Adebayo’s problem adds to a long list of injuries for the Heat. Both Tyler Herro (left Achilles) and Kyle Lowry (left knee) are also questionable for Tuesday, while Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, and Nikola Jovic remain out. It seems like Miami will be shorthanded yet again against OKC.