Defeat during the NBA Finals is bitter but Bam Adebayo did not go down without swinging. Despite the Game 5 loss against the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets, Adebayo etched his name in the annals of Miami Heat history by passing LeBron James.

Bam Adebayo had four 20 points and 10 rebound games during the NBA Finals versus the Denver Nuggets. He overtook LeBron James' previous record of three during their do-or-die matchup at Ball Arena, per StatMuse.

The Miami Heat's star center left it all on the court as he saw 44 minutes of playing time. Bam Adebayo totaled 20 points with nine of his 20 field goal shots falling. He also crashed the boards well as he tallied 12 rebounds. Defensively, he did his best not to allow second-chance possessions because he got seven defensive boards. He also had a lone steal which gave the team much-needed help.

His playoff runs are also groundbreaking. Only LeBron James and Bam Adebayo had more than 20 games with a 20-point 10-rebound double-double. He totaled 17.9 points per game on a 48.1% field goal shooting percentage. He was a few rebounds away from averaging a double-double in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Adebayo only had 9.9 rebounds per game throughout the Miami Heat's miracle NBA Finals run.

Nobody expected Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat to get this far in the postseason. His efforts alongside Jimmy Butler and Coach Erik Spoelstra surely paid off. It is just bitter to see that they were close to winning the Larry O'Brien trophy but fell short a second time.