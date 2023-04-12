Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Miami Heat’s 2022-23 season was a disappointing one to say the least. Miami had established themselves as a legitimate Eastern Conference contender over the past few years, but battled mediocrity throughout this past season. The Heat were ultimately defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. Heat big man Bam Adebayo made a brutally honest admission following the loss, per Shandel Richardson of si.com.

“We’ve just got to figure out a way to get me the ball,” Adebayo said. “Other than that, some of the guys had it going. We have to figure out how we can keep them going and also get me involved.”

The Hawks beat the Heat by a final score of 116-105 in Miami. The offense never found much of a rhythm during the game.

Tyler Herro scored 26 points and Jimmy Butler added 21, but they both finished the affair with a plus-minus of -10. Herro went just 2-9 from three-point land as well. Kyle Lowry performed well off the bench, scoring 33 points while sinking six of his nine three-point attempts.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Miami didn’t utilize Adebayo as much as they should have.

Bam Adebayo finished with only 12 points, however, he took just 12 shots from the field. The Heat were far too reliant on pulling up from mid range/beyond the arc. Adebayo could have provided an extremely necessary element of efficiency for the offense.

The Heat will need to address Bam Adebayo’s overall usage during the offseason. Miami also must consider adding another star in free agency/via trade.