Bam Adebayo was forced to sit out on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks due to a hip injury. The Miami Heat are in action again on Tuesday, this time battling the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena, and at this point, it seems like Adebayo is in danger of missing his second straight game with this lingering hip issue.

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Pistons

The Heat currently have Adebayo listed as questionable to play with a hip contusion. This is the same problem that kept him out of Saturday’s win over Luka Doncic and the Mavs, and it seems like he is headed for another night off on Tuesday.

The Pistons are literally the worst team in the NBA at the moment with a 16-62 record, and the Heat are epxected to win this one. Miami is sitll chasing the No. 6 seed in the East with a guaranteed playoff spot in the balance. Currently, they are two games behind the sixth-placed Brooklyn Nets, who are also in action on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Including Tuesday’s matchup against Detroit, the Heat now have just four games remaining in the regular season, with a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards (both on the road) coming up. It goes without saying that Miami will need to win on Tuesday if they want to keep their hopes for a Top 6 finish alive.

In other injury news, Kyle Lowry is questionable to play with a knee problem, while Nikola Jovic remains out.