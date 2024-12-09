Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, and the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-113 Sunday night, handing the Eastern Conference-leading Cavs only their fourth loss in 2024-25. Tyler Herro and Adebayo opened up about the win and its significance in such a momentous victory against the team with the best record in the NBA.

However, an exchange between Adebayo and Rozier went viral online per NBA’s Reddit.

“You keep f****** up my boards,” Adebayo said, to which Rozier replied, “I got nine boards. You got your double-double. Let me get my s***.”

Herro’s team-high 34 points and seven assists led six Heat players who scored in double figures, including Duncan Robinson (23 points), Jimmy Butler (18 points), and Adebayo’s double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds). Terry Rozier added 14 points and nine rebounds, one board shy of a double-double.

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro open up on Heat’s positive momentum

Heat center Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro opened up about the team’s positive momentum following their win against the Cavs. Amid an up-and-down campaign hindered by injuries and inconsistent play, the Heat have found their groove amid their three-game winning streak. Jimmy Butler commented encouragingly on Herro, who scored 30+ in their last victory.

After the win, Adebayo addressed the Heat’s focus.

“I think it’s collectively, just playing great basketball,” Adebayo said. “Everybody’s doing their part, no matter what that last column says, we’re all doing our part trying to figure out how we can get wins. You know, it’s getting to a season we’re trying to figure out. You don’t realize how hard it is to actually get a win in this league. Like it’s very easy to lose a game.

“And when you have games where you look back at third quarter sometimes just like, mistake after mistake after mistake, and, you know, we started to clean that up, and now we’re rolling. So it’s good for us to see the basketball go in, and we’re playing great basketball,” Adebayo concluded.

Herro shared the same sentiment as Adebayo.

“Feels like everything, honestly, is heading in the right direction on both sides,” Herro said. “I feel like everyone’s sharing the ball and making the right play offensively and defensively, just playing together, talking, communicating, covering for each other, doing all the things that it requires to win in this league, first of all. And then, obviously, the goal is to win a championship.

“But I think it starts now, building the habits, building all the things that we’re gonna need come April, May, all good stuff.”

The Heat are hosting the Raptors on Thursday.